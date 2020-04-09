Apply now: St. Pete giving $5,000 grants to businesses affected by coronavirus

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg has launched a $6.8 million fund to help businesses survive during the coronavirus pandemic.
The fund is expected to help about 1,000 restaurant, bar, retail, and service-based businesses and their more than 3,000 eligible employees.
The program provides $5,000 grants to local businesses and $500 to impacted eligible individuals.
In order to qualify, businesses/applicants must:
- Be independently-owned and operated
- Be a restaurant, bar, or retail store or service
- Have 25 or fewer employees
- Be physically located in St. Petersburg
- Be at least 50% locally owned by residents of St. Petersburg
- Be employees who reside in St. Pete that were terminated, furloughed or whose
- salary has been reduced at least 50% from an eligible business
Business owners seeking financial assistance can now apply for grants by visiting stpete.org/fightingchancefund.
