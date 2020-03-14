Breaking News
Schools statewide will be closing due to coronavirus until March 30 per an order by the Commissioner of Education

Apple temporarily closes stores worldwide amid coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus

A man wearing a face mask walks past an Apple store in Hong Kong, Sunday, Feb, 2, 2020. Apple is temporarily closing its 42 stores in mainland China, one of its largest markets, as a new virus spreads rapidly. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)

(AP) — Apple CEO Tim Cook says the tech giant’s retail operation outside of China is going online-only for two weeks as part of efforts to fight the global viral pandemic.

Cook tweeted that “Apple will be temporarily closing all stores outside of Greater China until March 27 and committing $15M to help with worldwide recovery.”

In a lengthier online statement, Cook said that Apple’s stores in China have all now reopened and what the company has learned there has helped it develop “best practices that are assisting enormously in our global response.”

Apple’s online stores are still open and workers will continue to be paid, he said.

