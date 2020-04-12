Apple Maps working to add COVID-19 testing locations

Breaking News
by: CNN Newsource

A jogger runs past an Apple Store closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in the business district of Shadyside in Pittsburgh. (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Apple is working on a new tool to help people find coronavirus testing sites in their area.

According to USA Today, the tech company launched a portal on its website for medical facilities to register coronavirus screening locations.

  • Florida reporting 17,968 cases and 419 deaths
  • Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
  • Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
  • Florida schools closed through at least May 1

Apple will then verify those testing sites and include them as destination options on its “Apple Maps” app.

The blogging website “9 to 5 Mac” said the app will also provide information on drive-through testing locations.

It’s not clear when this new update will be made available for iOS users.

