Apple Maps working to add COVID-19 testing locations

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Apple is working on a new tool to help people find coronavirus testing sites in their area.
According to USA Today, the tech company launched a portal on its website for medical facilities to register coronavirus screening locations.
WHAT TO KNOW:
- Florida reporting 17,968 cases and 419 deaths
- Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3
- Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order
- Florida schools closed through at least May 1
Apple will then verify those testing sites and include them as destination options on its “Apple Maps” app.
The blogging website “9 to 5 Mac” said the app will also provide information on drive-through testing locations.
It’s not clear when this new update will be made available for iOS users.
