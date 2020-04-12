Apple Maps working to add COVID-19 testing locations

A jogger runs past an Apple Store closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in the business district of Shadyside in Pittsburgh. (Darrell Sapp/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Apple is working on a new tool to help people find coronavirus testing sites in their area.

According to USA Today, the tech company launched a portal on its website for medical facilities to register coronavirus screening locations.

Apple will then verify those testing sites and include them as destination options on its “Apple Maps” app.

The blogging website “9 to 5 Mac” said the app will also provide information on drive-through testing locations.

It’s not clear when this new update will be made available for iOS users.

