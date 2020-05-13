AP test-takers report problems submitting online exams, fear they’ll have to retake tests

TAMPA (NBC) -High school students around the world began taking online Advanced Placement exams this week, but some say they’ve encountered problems submitting their responses and may have to retake the exams at a later date.

The AP exams measure how well a high school student comprehends college material and can help them earn college credit. They typically are taken in person.

These exams are usually taken in person however the College Board announced earlier this year they would move testing online due to the pandemic.

The exams cover material students should’ve learned by March and can be taken on any device or students can write out answers and submit photos.

So far the College Board has not commented on the reported issues of test submission but previously stated the vast majority of test-takers successfully submitted their exams.