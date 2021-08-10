Anti-vaccine radio host in Florida dies of COVID-19 complications

Coronavirus

by: Kalhan Rosenblatt

Posted: / Updated:

old retro microphone and blur musical instrument background; Black White

(NBC News) — Dick Farrel, a former right-wing radio host in Florida and anchor on Newsmax TV, died Wednesday of complications from Covid-19, NBC affiliate WPTV of West Palm Beach reported.

“He was known as the other Rush Limbaugh. With a heavy heart, I can only say this was so unexpected. He will be missed,” Farrel’s partner, Kit Farley, wrote on Facebook, according to WPTV.

Farrel was a vocal and staunch advocate against the coronavirus vaccines, which he posted about on social media, once calling them “bogus.” He also railed against figures like Dr. Anthony Fauci, whom he called a “lying freak.”

Read the full story on NBCNews.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss