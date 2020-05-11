Breaking News
Anti-lockdown protesters carry weapons into North Carolina sandwich shop

by: Ali Gostanian

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – A group of armed demonstrators protesting North Carolina’s stay-at-home order walked the streets of Raleigh, North Carolina, this weekend, weapons slung over their shoulders, and were captured at a restaurant in photographs that went viral.

Travis Long, a photojournalist with The News & Observer, said he shot the photos inside a Subway on Fayetteville Street in downtown Raleigh.

One photo shows a protester carrying what appears to be an AT4 rocket launcher and two pistols in holsters on his waist. Another shows a protester holding a large weapon over his shoulder as he appears to take a selfie. Two of the demonstrators who appear in the photos are wearing masks.

The photos, which have been retweeted over 6,500 times, have gone viral on social media and gained the attention of celebrities like Patton OswaltKathy Griffin and Mia Farrow.

