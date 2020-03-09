Another cruise ship held off Florida coast for coronavirus testing

Breaking News
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Another cruise ship is being held off the coast of Florida as crew members are tested for coronavirus.

Princess Cruises confirmed that the Fort Lauderdale-based Caribbean Princess began heading back to U.S. waters from Costa Rica after receiving a temporary no sail order on Monday, and that two of its crew members are being tested for the virus.

Thousands of passengers are being kept on board the ship, which is currently on a 10-day cruise out of Port Everglades to the Panama Canal.

Princess Cruises spokeswoman Negin Kamali said both crew members had transferred from another ship where a passenger tested positive for the virus.

“While both crew members continue to be asymptomatic, the CDC has mandated that the two crewmembers be tested for COVID-19,” Kamali said in a press release. “Both crew members remain in their single-occupancy staterooms on Caribbean Princess out of an abundance of caution.”

Kamali said the ship canceled its port call in Grand Cayman scheduled for March 9 and will remain docked off the coast of Florida until they receive further direction from health officials.

The cruise is scheduled to return to Port Everglades on March 11.

