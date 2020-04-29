Announcement coming on steps to reopen state, Gov. DeSantis says

TAMPA (WFLA) – Gov. Ron DeSantis says an announcement will be made Wednesday about the next steps toward reopening Florida.

The governor made the statement while visiting President Donald Trump in Washington Tuesday morning. During a news briefing in the Oval Office, the governor said he’ll be making an announcement Wednesday about reopening the state.

“Obviously we’ve been thinking about what we’re going to need to do and so we’ll announce it tomorrow about the next step forward for Florida,” DeSantis said.

The governor noted his announcement will be made after he gets input from his Reopen Florida Task Force.

“I created a task force and I have all kinds of folks – all of the great health systems, great (doctors), business folks, elected officials. They’ve submitted a report to me, I’m going to be reviewing that today,” he said.

He says whatever decision they make will be a thoughtful one.

“A lot of this is building confidence with the public,” he said. “That the next step is going to be thoughtful and not just pretending like this virus just doesn’t exist. We have to make safety a priority.”

Gov. DeSantis was in Tampa on Monday and said Florida should see the “light at the end of the tunnel.” But he warned reopening and returning to normalcy would not be like flipping on a switch.

“This is going to be slow and steady wins the race,” he said. “It’s going to be very methodical, it’s going to be data-driven. There are probably going to be some people that think it’s too slow and I get that. But the country has never gone through anything like this…this is unchartered territory.”

The State of Florida has been under a safer-at-home order since April 3. The order expires on April 30.

The governor has not announced an official time or location for his Wednesday update yet.

