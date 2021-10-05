Andrew Wiggins says he was ‘forced’ to get COVID vaccine ‘or not play in the NBA’

TAMPA (NBC) – Golden State Warriors player Andrew Wiggins says he is now vaccinated but that it was not his choice.

Wiggins said in a press conference yesterday he felt “forced” to get the vaccination in order to continue playing in the NBA due to local mandates.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health requires people 12 years old and older to be vaccinated in order to attend indoor events, which would include the Warriors Chase Arena.

Here’s what Wiggins had to say about it.

“The only options were to get vaccinated or not play in the NBA,” Wiggins said Monday. “It was a tough decision. Hopefully, it works out in the long run and in 10 years I’m still healthy.”

Wiggins said he got the Johnson & Johnson shot and added he is the only one in his family who is vaccinated.

“They didn’t make the rule,” Wiggins said. “But I guess to do certain stuff, to work, I guess you don’t own your body. That’s what it comes down to. If you want to work in society today, then I guess they made the rules of what goes in your body and what you do. Hopefully, there’s a lot of people out there that are stronger than me and keep fighting, stand for what they believe, and hopefully, it works out for them.”