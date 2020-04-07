Andrea Bocelli to perform live from Italy’s empty Duomo cathedral on Easter

Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli performs with a choir and a symphonic orchestra lead by Italian conductor Marcello Rota, right, during a concert in Papp Laszlo Sports Arena in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019. (Szilard Koszticsak/MTI via AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli will be performing live from the Duomo of Milan on Easter Sunday.

Variety reports the mayor of Milan, Giuseppe Sala, invited Bocelli to perform solo at the religious landmark which remains empty during the coronavirus pandemic.

Bocelli will be accompanied by the cathedral’s organist Emanuele Vianelli, and will sing songs which send a “message of love, healing and hope to Italy and the world.”

The “Music For Hope” concert will be streamed worldwide on Bocelli’s YouTube page starting at 1 p.m. EST.

According to John Hopkins University, more than 135,000 coronavirus cases and more than 17,000 deaths amid the growing coronavirus pandemic.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: