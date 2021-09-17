‘An amazing soul’: Polk County school nurse dies after contracting COVID-19

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A nurse with Polk County Schools died Wednesday after battling COVID-19 for weeks, a friend said.

Cindee Kasey worked as a school nurse at R.E.A.L. Academy in Lakeland. Her friend Michelle Montero, a teacher at R.E.A.L. Academy, described her as an amazing friend and great team player.

“Everybody loved her,” Montero said. “She helped in any position in this school, not just being a nurse. Wherever she was asked to be, she went.”

But when school opened back up for fall, Kasey was one of numerous people who caught COVID-19, according to her coworker.

“We came back to school, and it just spread like wildfire,” Montero said. “It started, you know, with one person, next person. It just kept going and going and going.”

According to Montero, Kasey spent weeks in the hospital while battling the virus. While in the hospital, Kasey kept contact with her friend and told her that she couldn’t wait to get out of the hospital so she could go to the upcoming Rolling Stones concert. She missed the concert last year since it was canceled due to COVID.

“She would tell me every day, ‘Montero, I’m getting out of here ’cause I’m going to that concert,’ and unfortunately, sadly, it didn’t work out,” Montero said, as her voice began to crack.

She said Kasey ended up in the intensive care unit and was intubated for two days before dying from COVID-19 complications.

“We lost just an amazing soul,” Montero said.