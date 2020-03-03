Amtrak waive fees for travel changes amid concerns over Coronavirus

TAMPA (CNN) – Amtrak announced on its website it is now waiving change fees on travel reservations.

They point to customers concerned about the virus.

In its notice– the railroad service says it is not facing any current travel restrictions because of the outbreak.

But understand their customers may have concerns. The waiver applies to tickets purchased by April 30, 2020.

Amtrak says it will “continue to monitor the coronavirus situation closely and adjust this policy as necessary.”

To learn how to change your reservation click here.