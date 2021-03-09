‘Ample’ COVID-19 appointments available in Pinellas County this week

THORNTON, CO – MARCH 06: Susan Edelman receives a dose of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the newest vaccine approved by the U.S. FDA for emergency use, at an event put on by the Thornton Fire Department on March 6, 2021 in Thornton, Colorado. Colorado entered COVID-19 vaccination Phase 1B.3 on Friday, allowing essential grocery and agriculture workers, people over the age of 60 and people with two or more high-risk conditions to receive a vaccine. (Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Officials with Pinellas County say COVID-19 vaccine registration is open with unfilled appointments.

Pinellas County officials say public vaccine sites have “ample appointments available this week” for seniors as well as eligible health care workers of any age, and law enforcement, firefighters, and K-12 school staff 50 and older.

Appointments can be scheduled online through the CDR HealthPro portal or by calling 844-770-8548.

When registering online, patients should select “no entrycode” followed by “Pinellas.” And when they show up to receive a shot, they need to bring documents or identification with proof of their status, officials said.

Healthcare workers, sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters and school staff are required to show proof of employment. Sworn law enforcement officers, firefighters, school staff, and residents over 65 are required to show proof of age.

Proof of eligibility is required and will be strictly enforced at the vaccination sites. The following documents will be accepted:

Organizational identification card

Medical license

Paystub showing employment

W-2 IRS form showing the employer

An employment verification letter on official letterhead

To date, more than 172,000 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Pinellas County, and more than 50 percent of the senior population has received a vaccine.