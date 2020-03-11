Amid coronavirus shortages, arcade stocks claw machines with soap, toilet paper, hand sanitizer

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (CNN) – The coronavirus outbreak has sparked panic buying of toilet paper and cleaning products in countries across the world.

A park owner in the UK is poking fun at the grocery store chaos by putting those two products in the park’s claw machines.

Rob Braddick is the owner of Braddick’s Holiday Park which is located in the southwest of England.

The grabber machines used to contain Frozen 2 or Peter Rabbit toys, but those have been replaced with two very sought after sanitary products.

It costs the equivalent of 65 cents for three tries at grabbing the toilet paper. For the hand sanitizer, the cost is the equivalent to a $1.30.

So, if park visitors are feeling lucky, you can get a deal on the products that have been running in short supply at stores.

