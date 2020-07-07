Americans trust governors more than Trump on coronavirus, poll finds

NYTUNREST -President Donald Trump makes remarks as he participates in a roundtable about Seniors Citizens in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, June, 15, 2020. ( Photo by Doug Mills/The New York Times)

WASHINGTON (NBC)— Americans have significantly more confidence in their governors than in President Donald Trump when it comes to handling the coronavirus, according to new data from an NBC News/SurveyMonkey Weekly Tracking Poll.

Forty-three percent of respondents approve of Trump’s handling of the pandemic, while 55 percent disapprove.

That’s compared to 60 percent of Americans who say they approve of how their governors are handling the response and just 37 percent who said they disapprove.

And 7 out of 10 Americans say they trust their governors over the president to decide when to reopen businesses in their area. Just 25 percent say they trust Trump over their governors. Even among Republicans, just over half — 53 percent — say they trust the president’s judgment on reopening over that of their governors.

