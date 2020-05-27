American Airlines to tell customers when planes fill up

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – American Airlines wants to make sure customers know whether or not they will be boarding a full flight.

If the airline sees a flight starting to fill up, it will let customers know.

American Airlines will then let customers switch flights at no cost.

It has decided to extend free change fees from the end of May through the end of June.

American hasn’t said how full the flight will be before they reach out or what max capacity is, though it has said it is limiting the number of people on each plane.