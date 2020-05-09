American Airlines, Hyatt offering free vacations to some NY healthcare workers

(CNN) – Some healthcare workers dealing with the coronavirus pandemic are getting free vacations.
American Airlines says it’s teaming up with Hyatt Hotels to donate trips to workers at New York’s Elmhurst Hospital.
More than 4,000 doctors, nurses and assistants are eligible for the vacations. They’re for three-day stays at locations in the US and Caribbean.
American Airlines says it chose Elmhurst because staff there are working so hard to save coronavirus patients. It notes the hospital has increased its intensive care capacity by about 500 percent.
