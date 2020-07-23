American Airlines expands face covering requirements in all airport areas

FILE – In this April 24, 2019, photo, American Airlines aircraft are shown parked at their gates at Miami International Airport in Miami. A veteran airline mechanic has been sentenced to three years in prison for sabotaging an American Airlines jetliner in Miami with 150 people aboard. The lawyer for 60-year-old Abdul-Majeed Marouf Ahmed Alani said at a hearing Wednesday, March 4, 2020, that the mechanic’s sole motive in July was to earn overtime fixing the plane. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – American Airlines announced on Wednesday it would require all its customers over two-years old to wear face coverings at airports and on board, starting July 29.

The airline’s new policy will require customers to wear a face-covering in all airport areas from the time they enter their departure airport and not remove it until they exit their arrival airport.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention one of the best ways we can slow the spread of COVID-19 is to wear a face covering,” said Alison Taylor, Chief Customer Officer of American Airlines. “Customers and team members have been clear that they feel more safe when everyone is wearing a face covering. In light of this important feedback, we are expanding and enhancing our requirements onboard and at airports.”

The only time face coverings may be removed at the airport or on board is when the customer is eating or drinking.

Those unwilling to comply with the face-covering requirement at any time during their journey with American may be barred from future travel with the airline.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: