AMC theatres sets reopening date and new health guidelines

TAMPA (CNN Newsource) – AMC Theatres the world’s largest movie theater owner announced Thursday that it is set to reopen its more than 600 US theaters next month with new safety and health measures to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

The company said it will begin a multi-phase reopening on July 15, adding that it expects to be nearly fully operational by the July 24 premiere of Disney’s “Mulan.”

AMC has now implemented a health and sanitation program it calls “AMC Safe & Clean.“

The program will have multiple safety and health measures, including:

Initially capping movie showtimes at 30% seating capacity

Cleaning every theater between each showtime

Disinfecting seating areas nightly using electrostatic sprayers

Temporarily reducing menu selections at its concession stands

Upgrading its ventilation systems in its theaters

Requiring every AMC employee to wear masks while in the theater

AMC says they had “substantial doubts about being able to stay afloat.”

The company had a net loss of more than $2 billion during the first quarter.