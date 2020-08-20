AMC Theatres reopen in Tampa with 15-cent tickets

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – AMC Theaters officially reopened in Tampa Thursday.

To celebrate the return of movies and AMC’s 100th anniversary, all tickets at AMC are priced at 15 cents (plus sales tax). The “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices” offer will only be valid on Aug. 20.

Locations reopen in Sarasota and Manatee counties on Aug. 27, and in Pasco and Highlands counties on Sept. 3.

AMC will later offer movie titles such as Black Panther, Back to the Future, Ghostbusters, Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back for only $5.

AMC is also offering $5 food and beverage treats, including regular popcorn, regular Coca-Cola Freestyle drinks and KidsPacks, through the end of October.

The movie theater chain has a new health and sanitation program called “AMC Safe & Clean” with new safety and health measures, including:

Initially capping movie showtimes at 30% seating capacity

Cleaning every theater between each showtime

Disinfecting seating areas nightly using electrostatic sprayers

Temporarily reducing menu selections at its concession stands

Upgrading its ventilation systems in its theaters

Requiring every AMC employee to wear masks while in the theater

“We are thrilled to once again open our doors to American moviegoers who are looking for an opportunity to get out of their houses and apartments and escape into the magic of the movies,” said CEO and President of AMC Theatres Adam Aron.

For full movie title and showtime information, visit AMC’s website.

LATEST STORIES: