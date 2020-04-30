Amazon, Whole Foods reserve daily pickup hour for seniors, at-risk customers

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Amazon and Whole Foods Market have dedicated a special grocery pickup hour for those who are at higher risk of getting sick during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Now, as a way to support the most vulnerable communities during this pandemic, the first hour of grocery pickup at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide is reserved for customers 60 years and older, those with disabilities, and those whom the CDC defines as high risk,” the company announced in a press release.
At-risk customers should visit amazon.com/wholefoods, select “Pickup,” and begin building their cart. When it’s time to checkout, they’ll have the ability to choose the first pickup window of the day.
The pickup option is available at more than 150 Whole Foods Market stores.
For more information, visit wholefoodsmarket.com/stores.
