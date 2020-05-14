Amazon to produce face shields for healthcare workers, public

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Amazon announced Thursday it will start mass-producing hundreds of thousands of protective face shields for medical workers.

The e-commerce giant said eventually, it will mass-produce them for the general public.

The gear allows for plastic shields to snap onto a 3D-printed headpiece.

According to Amazon, the National Institutes of Health approved the design.

Upwards of 10,000 have been donated to health workers so far.

Amazon said in a blog post that 20,000 more are on the way.

The effort comes in addition to the company’s previous announcement that it is developing coronavirus testing capacity.

However, policy makers have questioned Amazon about its safety policies for its front line warehouse and delivery employees.