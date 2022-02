FILE – An Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, file)

TAMPA (NBC) – Amazon is lifting mask requirements for all fully vaccinated workers at its warehouses as of today.

It comes as several states are lifting indoor mask mandates. Amazon had required all employees to wear masks in December due to the spread of the omicron variant.

The company is also taking away covid-related paid leave for employees who aren’t vaccinated.

Workers must attest they’ve received two doses of the vaccine by March 18 to be eligible for the leave.