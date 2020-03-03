Amazon pulls 1 million items for price gouging or false advertising about coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA (CNN) – Amazon says it has pulled more than 1 million products for price gouging or falsely advertising effectiveness against the coronavirus.

Amazon says some users are making false claims and trying to push fraudulent products that can prevent or even cure the virus.

Some sellers have been price gouging on items like hand sanitizer, masks, and cleaning wipes.

Amazon said that third-party sellers must follow its fair pricing policy that states companies can’t set a price significantly higher than seen in other places.

For instance, one seller was removed for marking up face masks at five times their usual price.

Third-party sellers on Amazon have come under criticism in the past for selling defective or fraudulent products with little oversight.

Major drug stores, like CVS and Walgreens, warned last week that there might be shortages of disinfectant products.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Q&A: Tampa Bay doctors answer your questions on coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Q&A: Tampa Bay doctors answer your questions on coronavirus"

Coronavirus sparks concerns among Tampa Bay travelers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus sparks concerns among Tampa Bay travelers"

Travel insurance concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Travel insurance concerns"

nursing homes and coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "nursing homes and coronavirus"

Gov. DeSantis: Two Florida cases of COVID-19 confirmed, more cases possible

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis: Two Florida cases of COVID-19 confirmed, more cases possible"

Peace River Electric Cooperative temporarily closing offices due to threat of coronavirus

Thumbnail for the video titled "Peace River Electric Cooperative temporarily closing offices due to threat of coronavirus"

the Tampa Bay Lightning discuss two defensemen who may be returning to the ice soon

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Lightning discuss two defensemen who may be returning to the ice soon"

2 dolphins found dead in Florida were stabbed or shot; reward offered

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 dolphins found dead in Florida were stabbed or shot; reward offered"

Reward increased for information on people responsible for shooting, killing 2 dolphins in Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Reward increased for information on people responsible for shooting, killing 2 dolphins in Florida"

the Tampa Bay Lightning react to Steven Stamkos surgery

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Lightning react to Steven Stamkos surgery"

What are Florida’s theme parks doing about coronavirus?

Thumbnail for the video titled "What are Florida’s theme parks doing about coronavirus?"

Kids less likely to get coronavirus, St. Pete pediatrician says

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids less likely to get coronavirus, St. Pete pediatrician says"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss