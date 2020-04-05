Reports: Amazon Prime Day could be delayed due to coronavirus

FILE – This Sept. 6, 2012 file photo shows the Amazon logo in Santa Monica, Calif. Amazon has signed a lease for a new office space in Manhattan that will house more than 1,500 employees, less than a year after pulling out of a deal for a larger headquarters in the borough of Queens after politicians and activists objected to nearly $3 billion in incentives. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File)

LAFAYETTE, In. (CNN NEWSOURCE) – Amazon appears likely to postpone its annual Prime Day sale.

USA Today and Vice News report they have Amazon meeting notes that mention the postponement.

In them, Amazon’s General Counsel mentions the member reward day could be delayed at elast until August.

It’s usually in July.

Amazon is getting slammed with orders as people stay home during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s been trying to hire 100,000 more workers to meet the demand.

