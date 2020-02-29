‘Amazing Race’ suspends filming as virus precaution

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This image released by CBS shows host Phil Keoghan in a scene from last season’s competition series “The Amazing Race.” CBS said in a statement Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, that it had temporarily suspended production on the show’s 33rd season as a precaution due to the virus outbreak affecting several countries. (CBS via AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The globe-trotting reality series “The Amazing Race” is taking a breather as a precaution due to the virus outbreak affecting several countries.

CBS said in a statement Friday that it had temporarily suspended production and was sending contestants and crew members home as a precautionary measure. Filming on the show’s 33rd season was in its early stages.

“At this time, no racers or anyone on the production team traveling with them have contracted the virus, or shown symptoms, and we are not aware of anyone being exposed to it,” a network spokesperson said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of caution, everyone involved in the show will continue to be monitored when they return home.”

Nearly 60 nations have reported cases of coronavirus, including China where the current outbreak emerged. China has the majority of confirmed cases and has reported more than 2,700 deaths.

In Asia, attractions including Tokyo Disneyland and Universal Studios Japan announced closures, and events that were expected to attract tens of thousands of people, including a concert series by the K-pop group BTS, were called off.

