Am I still fully vaccinated? Health experts weigh in on if you need a booster shot to be ‘fully vaccinated’

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Omicron variant is now more transmissible than the Delta variant, according to CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky.

“What we’re seeing in some of these other countries is doubling times of about every two days or so, so really rapid increase,” Walensky said.

Omicron is now seen in more than 30 U.S. states. As millions of people get the vaccine, it raises the question, do you need a booster shot to consider yourself fully vaccinated. Dr. Michael Teng at USF Health says it’s likely.

“The data from South Africa basically shows the primary series of vaccine is not very effective against this Omicron variant,” Teng said. “I think we are going to have to recalibrate our definition of fully vaccinated to include this third dose.”

The NFL is now requiring coaches and team staff to get a Covid booster by Dec. 27. Dr. Teng says we could see other sports leagues, company’s and agencies follow suit.

“It’s going to be in the first part of the year that Omicron is going to become dominant, that’s why people need that third dose to be protected against this variant,” Teng said.

The World Health Organization says it’s clear moving forward, boosters could play an important role.

Preston Meurlott got both of his Moderna shots but is like so many others who now how to start wondering do they need another one.

“To be honest I hope not, I would say we need more data,” Meurlott said. “I’m fully vaccinated so I think that’s the best defense for me right now.”