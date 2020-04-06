Allstate announces it is giving some money back to customers

NORTHBROOK, Ill (AP) – Allstate is providing a “Shelter-in-Place Payback” to help its customers during these challenging times, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Allstate, Esurance and Encompass personal auto insurance customers will receive a Shelter-in-Place Payback.

Most customers will receive 15% of their monthly premium in April and May, totaling more than $600 million nationwide.

Customers will receive the money-back through a credit to their bank account, credit card or Allstate account.

Allstate says the fastest way to receive the money is to use the free Allstate Mobile app.

In addition, Allstate is also offering free identity protection to all Americans, not just for Allstate customers.

Allstate says COVID-19-related phishing scams have grown over 600% since the early weeks of the virus in January, as more people work, take classes and meet up with friends virtually.

Allstate is making the Allstate Identity Protection product free for the rest of the year with no opt-out-requirement.

Allstate Identity Protection helps protect people from identity theft and financial fraud and provides more control over information shared digitally.

U.S. residents can get the free identity protection product through Dec. 31, 2020, regardless of whether they are already Allstate customers, by signing up in April or May.

For more information, visit Allstate’s website.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: