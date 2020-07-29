All public coronavirus testing sites in Hillsborough County to close due to storm concerns

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – All public coronavirus testing sites in Hillsborough County will be closed due to concerns over Potential Tropical Cyclone 9.

The Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center confirmed Wednesday that operations at Raymond James Stadium, county community resources center sin east Tampa (Lee Davis), Plant City and SouthShore, as well as sites in Brandon, Wimuama, Sun City Center and Town N Country will temporarily close.

The sites will close at the end of the day on Thursday and remain closed until the weather clears and it is safe to resume operations.

All testing appointments from Friday through at least Tuesday are canceled.

The county will reach out directly to appointment-holders with information about rescheduling.

Also on Wednesday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced that all state-supported drive-thru and walk-thru coronavirus testing sites will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

