All public coronavirus testing sites in Hillsborough County to close due to storm concerns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Raymond James Stadium testing site, WFLA Photo)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – All public coronavirus testing sites in Hillsborough County will be closed due to concerns over Potential Tropical Cyclone 9.

The Hillsborough County Emergency Operations Center confirmed Wednesday that operations at Raymond James Stadium, county community resources center sin east Tampa (Lee Davis), Plant City and SouthShore, as well as sites in Brandon, Wimuama, Sun City Center and Town N Country will temporarily close.

The sites will close at the end of the day on Thursday and remain closed until the weather clears and it is safe to resume operations.

All testing appointments from Friday through at least Tuesday are canceled.

The county will reach out directly to appointment-holders with information about rescheduling.

Also on Wednesday, the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced that all state-supported drive-thru and walk-thru coronavirus testing sites will close at 5 p.m. on Thursday.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss