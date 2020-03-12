Coronavirus concerns: American, ACC, Big Ten, and more cancel conference tournaments

Xavier Castaneda #1 of the South Florida Bulls passes around Patrick Williams #4 of the Florida State Seminoles. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FL.a (WFLA) – All Power 5 leagues have canceled their conference tournaments in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus, ESPN reported Thursday.

The Big Ten, ACC, SEC, Big 12, American, Atlantic 10, Conference USA, MAC and WAC said their tournaments would not be played. The USF Bulls men’s basketball team is currently a member of the American Athletic Conference.

The Florida State Seminoles are members of the Atlantic Coast Conference. They reportedly learned of the cancellation at the start of their game against the Clemson Tigers today.

The move comes after the NCAA announced all games would be played without fans in attendance. The NBA also announced it was suspending its season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus.

The Ivy League previously announced it was canceling all spring sports for the remainder of the semester. There is no word on how the remaining conferences will respond.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

