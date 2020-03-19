All Pinellas County public beaches to be closed until April 6

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pinellas County Board of County Commissioners have decided to close all public county beaches.

The closure will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. on March 20 and the closure will last until April 6.

This includes Clearwater Beach which must follow the new order implemented by Pinellas County commissioners.

The closure includes the closure of public parking at beaches through April 6.

However private owners along the beach are being asked to follow the CDC guidelines of social distancing by maintaining 6 feet of separation from others and limiting group gatherings to no more than 10 people.

This comes following closures of other beaches including Tampa area beaches, Sarasota County and Manatee County beaches and Clearwater Beach.

