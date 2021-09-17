All lions, tigers at Smithsonian’s National Zoo test positive for COVID-19

All of the lions and tigers at the National Zoo are being treated for COVID-19 after positive test results, zookeepers said.

Nine big cats — Six African lions, a Sumatran tiger and two Amur tigers — tested a presumptive positive after several cats showed signs of illness last weekend, according to a press release.

Last weekend, zookeepers noticed the animals had decreased appetites, coughing, sneezing and were lethargic, which led to the original testing.

Conclusive tests are now being done and final results are expected in the next few days.

All of the great cats are being closely monitored and are receiving anti-inflammatories and anti-nausea medication as they await results.

Following an internal investigation, it’s still not known how the cats became infected.

The zoo says the public is not at risk of transmission due to the substantial distance between the animals and their visitors and no other animals at the zoo are showing any signs of infection.