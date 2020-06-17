Airlines ban alcohol on planes in response to COVID-19

TAMPA (CNN Newsource) – Alcohol sales may have boomed during lockdown, but your return to air travel could be a more sobering experience.

At least not if you’re flying Delta or American Airlines.

Delta travelers won’t be able to order alcohol if you’re flying stateside or anywhere in the Americas for that matter however it will be an option on other international flights though.

American Airlines won’t be offering alcohol stateside though they’ll still be serving to first-class passengers and on international flights.

American Airlines will also be limiting food and drink service in the main cabin according to flight length and destination.

The idea is to make sure people aren’t sipping on their drinks for too long so they can keep their masks on for as long as possible.

A number of international airlines are doing the same thing– in Europe and in Asia including Easyjet and KLM

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: