Airlines ask Senate panel for relief from federal requirements as passenger numbers nosedive

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Many senators have flown back to Washington to get back to work this week, but industry experts predict most Americans are unlikely to have the confidence in their safety or the money to book a flight any time soon.

“This very vital industry is in trouble,” Sen. Roger Wicker (R-MS) said.

Wicker chairs the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation. Fresh off a flight of his own back to the nation’s capital, he piloted a hearing with airline representatives Wednesday about the grim future for a business that not so long ago was flying high.

“The bottom line on all of this is this is a matter of sheer gut survival,” Nicholas Calio, the president and CEO of Airlines for America, told the committee. “These companies have been crippled within a matter of about seven weeks.”

Calio reports the airlines are collectively losing $10 billion a month and averaging a dozen passengers on each domestic flight due to COVID-19. He said bookings are down 95 percent and nearly half the country’s fleet is grounded.

“The crisis hit what was a robust airline industry at lightning speed,” Calio said. “Unfortunately, the recovery will not be as quick.”

Congress recently stepped in to help by approving $25 billion in federal payroll grants and loans to airlines.

To receive a portion of the funds, the companies have to maintain a minimum number of service routes in their schedules, which Calio called unsustainable.

“Make no mistake, as the duration of this pandemic lingers, the reasonability and practicality of this requirement significantly diminishes,” he said.

The airlines also cannot lay off workers until October. Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) wants confirmation from the treasury department that the federal dollars are actually going to the employees.

“We are very concerned that when hours are being reduced of aviation airline workers this is counter to what the legislation entailed,” Cantwell said.

The major airlines have already warned they will likely need to make additional cuts as soon as October hits. Some like United are encouraging employees to leave the company voluntarily, while others like Southwest are remaining optimistic for now.

“We’ve got low cost, we’ve got a strong balance sheet, we’ve got plenty of cash,” said Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly during a CNN interview Wednesday. “We survived 9/11, we survived the Great Recession so I think we’ll be very well prepared to compete in this kind of scenario.”

Wicker said it’s ultimately up to passengers and how soon they decide it’s safe enough to book their next flight.

“We need for Americans and people around the world who would like to visit America to feel comfortable,” he said. “To know that they’re safe and that it’s a healthy choice to be back on airlines.”

Wicker described his own experience on the flight back to Washington: A near-empty plane with most passengers, including himself, wearing face masks and asked to sit at least every other seat.

During the hearing, the airline representatives said practically every flight will require masks for passengers and employees, along with other precautions like back-to-front boarding and no middle seating.