Airline passengers down nearly 96 percent

(WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Airline travel is down nearly 96 percent compared to this time last year.

That’s according to two metrics CNN has analyzed.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Florida reporting 16,826 cases and 371 deaths

Florida ‘safer-at-home’ order in effect as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, April 3

Travelers from NY tri-state area and New Orleans coming to Florida must quarantine for 14 days under new executive order

Florida schools closed through at least May 1

The transportation security administration said on April 8 of last year, it checked in more than two million people a day.

This year, it screened just shy of 95,000 people on the same day.

The industry group Airlines for America confirms the drop in travelers.

It said only about one in every 10 seats on the U.S. domestic planes that do fly are occupied.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC: