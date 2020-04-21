AdventHealth to offer free COVID-19 testing at Adventure Island

Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

Coronavirus

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – AdventHealth has set up a drive-through coronavirus testing site at Adventure Island waterpark and will be offering free testing starting Wednesday, April 22.

The tests are intended for people experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, such as a fever, cough or shortness of breath who meet the criteria for testing as set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. A doctor’s order is not requried for testing. People are encouraged to pre-register to alleviate long wait times. 

The tests will take place from noon to 4 p.m. started Wednesday, and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each weekday after that for a period of 30 days.

There are no out-of-pocket costs, and AdventHealth will cover the cost for those who are uninsured. There will be 2,000 tests available per day.

“We know testing is a critical part of preventing the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said Mike Schultz, President and CEO of AdventHealth West Florida Division. “We have an opportunity to make a greater impact on this pandemic, help flatten the curve, and keep our communities safe by expanding the capacity for testing and ensuring everyone has access to testing that is convenient and affordable.”

Residents should drive up in their cars and remain in their vehicles. A medical staff member will have you cough and spit into a cup. Tests results will be available in two to three days on the AdventHealth app and website. More instructions on receiving results will be available at the testing location.

“We want to make it easy for people to get screened, understand the results and either self-isolate based on the diagnosis or start the next steps to receive medical care,” said Dr. Rainer Chan, Chief Medical Officer of AdventHealth Medical Group.

The site is located across the street from Busch Gardens at 10001 McKinley Dr, Tampa, FL 33612.

