AdventHealth terminates contract with third-party lab, says over 8K COVID-19 results are unreliable

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – AdventHealth announced it has terminated its contract with a coronavirus testing lab because of “unacceptable delays” and unreliable test results.

In a statement released by AdventHealth, it says they rely on nationally accredited third-party labs to assist them with COVID-19 testing. However, “one of these labs processing a significant number of our public tests has been unable to fulfill its obligation.”

The issue impacts more than 8,000 people throughout AdventHealth West Florida Division and has caused delays. AdventHealth says they do not have confidence in the reliability of the tests.

Those impacted will be receiving a letter from AdventHealth and may also receive a phone call.

These individuals fall into the following two categories:

Those whose samples were processed, and whose results provided by the lab are not deemed reliable. Individuals who had unreliable positive results will require retesting.

Individuals with unreliable negative results who are symptomatic need to seek care and may require retesting.

Individuals with unreliable negative results who are asymptomatic but request to be retested will be offered testing pending availability. Those whose samples are at the lab in question and are part of the backlog will not be tested; therefore, no result will be available. These patients may require retesting if they are symptomatic.

We have directed the lab to destroy these samples in accordance with the law.

“It has been a privilege to serve our community during these unprecedented times, and we remain committed to our promise to keep you safe and provide the best care possible,” said Mike Schultz, the president and CEO of AdventHealth West Florida Division. “We are taking ownership of these issues and are reaching out to the thousands of those who were impacted to help make it easy for them to understand the next step in their care.”

