TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – AdventHealth Carrollwood marked a pandemic milestone on Thursday.

For the first time since March 2020, the hospital had zero COVID-19 patients admitted.

Team members celebrated the milestone with bottles of Gatorade Zero.

Courtesy: AdventHealth Carrollwood

While the hospital does anticipate that they will care for more patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in the future, it is a milestone moment.

“While the pandemic is not yet over, team members remain committed to keeping morale high while providing whole-person care to the community,” a release from the hospital said.

On Wednesday, Hillsborough County ended its COVID-19 emergency order due to lower COVID-19 case numbers in the county and a decrease in demand for both testing and vaccinations.

As of March 10, the COVID-19 positivity rate in Hillsborough County was 2.9 percent.