Additional drive-thru coronavirus testing site to open in Zephyrhills

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County announced an additional, free, drive-thru coronavirus testing site will open in Zephyrhills.
The county announced the site at the Zephyrhills Train Depot Museum, located at 39110 South Ave., will be open from Aug. 19 through Aug. 25.
Testing is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis daily from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.
No appointment is required, but those wanting to be tested are required to have a valid ID.
