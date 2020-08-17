Additional drive-thru coronavirus testing site to open in Zephyrhills

FILE – In this Friday, June 12, 2020 file photo, a nurse uses a swab to perform a coronavirus test in Salt Lake City. Months into the outbreak, no one really knows how well many of the screening tests work, and experts at top medical centers say it is time to do the studies to find out. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla. (WFLA) – Pasco County announced an additional, free, drive-thru coronavirus testing site will open in Zephyrhills.

The county announced the site at the Zephyrhills Train Depot Museum, located at 39110 South Ave., will be open from Aug. 19 through Aug. 25.

Testing is open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis daily from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily.

No appointment is required, but those wanting to be tested are required to have a valid ID.

