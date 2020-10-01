Additional CARES Act funds available for Pasco County residents

FILE – In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. There were just a few hundred coronavirus cases when Congress first started focusing on emergency spending in early March. By the end of that month, as Congress passed the massive $2.2 trillion Cares Act, cases skyrocketed above 100,000 and deaths climbed past 2,000. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – If you live in Pasco County and have experienced a hardship because of COVID-19 help is available.

The Pasco Board of County Commissioners has said the one-time assistance that will be available Tuesday, Oct. 6 to 800 people on a first-come, first-served basis.

Anyone who has not yet received Community CARES assistance can receive the assistance which is used to help cover basic expenses, like rent, mortgage and utilities.

Those interested can apply at 9 a.m. on the county’s website.

If residents have any further questions, they can call the Pasco County Customer Service Center at 727-847-2411.