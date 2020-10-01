Additional CARES Act funds available for Pasco County residents

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – If you live in Pasco County and have experienced a hardship because of COVID-19 help is available.
The Pasco Board of County Commissioners has said the one-time assistance that will be available Tuesday, Oct. 6 to 800 people on a first-come, first-served basis.
Anyone who has not yet received Community CARES assistance can receive the assistance which is used to help cover basic expenses, like rent, mortgage and utilities.
Those interested can apply at 9 a.m. on the county’s website.
If residents have any further questions, they can call the Pasco County Customer Service Center at 727-847-2411.