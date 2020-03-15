Adam Schiff taking precautions after former staffer tests positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — California Representative Adam Schiff says he is taking extra precautions after one of his former staff members tested positive for COVID-19 ten days ago.
Schiff said Sunday that even though doctors believe the staffer contracted the virus after leaving his office, he’s still taking additional distancing precautions.
Those distancing precautions include postponing meetings and teleworking, Schiff said.
“Throughout this health crisis, I feel that the job of elected officials is to push out the best information possible, listen to the advice of public health professionals and scientists, and be cautious,” Schiff wrote.
Schiff said the former staff member is feeling better and no current staff have reported any flu-like symptoms.
