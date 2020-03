Cast member Idris Elba arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw” on Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Hollywood actor Idris Elba has announced he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Elba says he feels okay and has no symptoms so far but has decided to stay isolated following his exposure to the virus.

In a video posted on Twitter, Elba urged others to be pragmatic by staying home and practicing social distancing.

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

This comes following the announcement Tom Hanks that he and wife Rita Wilson are also quarantined with the illness.