Achieva Credit Union helping Tampa Bay food banks during COVID-19 crisis

Coronavirus

TAMPA (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side is doing our part to help bay area families that are struggling right now.

Achieva Credit Union is donating $30,000 to help support food banks through west-central Florida and will also match all donations dollar-for-dollar up to $200,000.

There are many ways you can support your neighbors in need.

Donations will go to an organization in each county where Achieva has branches. If donors prefer that a contribution is earmarked for a specific county, they can make a selection for that in PayPal, or notate it on their check.

  • Pasco County – One Community Now
  • Pinellas County – RCS Pinellas
  • Manatee County – The Salvation Army – Bradenton
  • Sarasota County – All Faiths Food Bank
  • Charlotte County – The Salvation Army – Port Charlotte
  • Lee County – Cape Coral Caring Cent

The goal is to raise $430,000 for local food banks.

