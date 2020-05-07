Achieva Credit Union helping Tampa Bay food banks during COVID-19 crisis

TAMPA (WFLA) – 8 On Your Side is doing our part to help bay area families that are struggling right now.

Achieva Credit Union is donating $30,000 to help support food banks through west-central Florida and will also match all donations dollar-for-dollar up to $200,000.

There are many ways you can support your neighbors in need.

Donations will go to an organization in each county where Achieva has branches. If donors prefer that a contribution is earmarked for a specific county, they can make a selection for that in PayPal, or notate it on their check.

Pasco County – One Community Now

Pinellas County – RCS Pinellas

Manatee County – The Salvation Army – Bradenton

Sarasota County – All Faiths Food Bank

Charlotte County – The Salvation Army – Port Charlotte

Lee County – Cape Coral Caring Cent

The goal is to raise $430,000 for local food banks.