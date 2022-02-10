9-month-old baby dies of COVID complications, family says

Coronavirus

by: NBC News Channel

Posted: / Updated:

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (NBC) – Twins Amelia and Claire Peyton won’t have the opportunity to grow up together after one sister died of COVID-19 complications.

Amelia Peyton’s family brought their sick baby to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach on Jan. 16. She was put on a ventilator and was immediately transferred to University Hospital.

They say she had a swollen neck and a fever.

After being put on a ventilator, her family says she was immediately transferred to University Hospital in Columbia.

Despite getting their hopes up, they say things never improved.

“I was told ‘she’ll get off the vent today. Oh, it’s going to be tomorrow. Oh, the next day.’ I told them in that meeting well tomorrow never comes for me,” Amelia’s mother Hayley Caples said,

Amelia’s father Brian Peyton said he’ll remember her as the happiest baby.

“Her smile lit up the room. Her eyes were just bright. She just loved everybody,” Peyton said. “I took pictures and videos of her every day of her life, and I’m so glad.”

Amelia’s twin sister had no symptoms and recovered fine.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss