Twin beams of light won’t shine during 9/11 tribute in NYC

NEW YORK (AP) — Twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers won’t be beamed into the sky during this year’s memorial of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City.

Organizers said Thursday that they canceled the display because of concerns about the coronavirus and the health of work crews.

The National September 11 Memorial & Museum says spires and facades of buildings in Manhattan will be illuminated in blue instead.

Last month, organizers also cited the pandemic in canceling the annual reading of names in person by relatives of the terror

