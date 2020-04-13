Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

9/11 first responder dies from coronavirus, FDNY says

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FDNY

NEW YORK (WFLA) — The New York City Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 24-year veteran of the team who died last weekend after battling COVID-19.

FDNY says Emergency Medical Technician Gregory Hodge, 59, was a first responder to the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center during 9/11. He has been assigned to New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) since Oct. 2016.

“EMT Hodge was a skilled first responder who provided outstanding emergency medical care to thousands of New Yorkers throughout his long and distinguished career of service,” said Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. “This pandemic has impacted our Department at every level, especially our EMS members who are responding to more medical calls than ever before. Now, they will continue to bravely answer those calls with even heavier hearts, having lost one of their fellow EMTs to COVID-19. Our entire Department mourns his loss.”⁣

Hodge, a Manhattan resident, began his career assigned to Station 16 in Harlem. He later worked at Station 55 in the Bronx before working for the NYCEM.

View this post on Instagram

The Department is mourning the loss of Emergency Medical Technician Gregory Hodge, 59, from COVID-19. EMT Hodge was a 24-year veteran of the Department, a responder to the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center, and was assigned to New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) since October, 2016. At NYCEM, he served as a Watch Commander, responsible for monitoring citywide radio frequencies, local, national and international media and weather forecasts, as part of the unit’s 24/7 emergency management operation.⁣⁣ ⁣ “EMT Hodge was a skilled first responder who provided outstanding emergency medical care to thousands of New Yorkers throughout his long and distinguished career of service,” said Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. “This pandemic has impacted our Department at every level, especially our EMS members who are responding to more medical calls than ever before. Now, they will continue to bravely answer those calls with even heavier hearts, having lost one of their fellow EMTs to COVID-19. Our entire Department mourns his loss.”⁣ ⁣ A resident of Manhattan, EMT Hodge began his career assigned to Station 16 in Harlem. He later worked at Station 55 in the Bronx and then NYCEM.⁣ He was a beloved colleague at both FDNY and NYCEM.⁣ ⁣

A post shared by FDNY (@fdny) on

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

First round of stimulus checks on the way

Thumbnail for the video titled "First round of stimulus checks on the way"

In The Night Sky

Thumbnail for the video titled "In The Night Sky"

Coronavirus: Florida nears 20,000 cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Florida nears 20,000 cases"

Caring for yourself while recovering from COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caring for yourself while recovering from COVID-19"

Monday Morning Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday Morning Forecast"

Local realtor sends pizza to help feed first responders in St. Pete

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local realtor sends pizza to help feed first responders in St. Pete"

Delta alters boarding procedures for passengers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Delta alters boarding procedures for passengers"

Sunday Night Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sunday Night Weather Update"

Florida 8-year-old makes trick golf shot in home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Florida 8-year-old makes trick golf shot in home"

Suspect coughs at deputies, says ‘I hope you catch corona’

Thumbnail for the video titled "Suspect coughs at deputies, says ‘I hope you catch corona’"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss