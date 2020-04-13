9/11 first responder dies from coronavirus, FDNY says

NEW YORK (WFLA) — The New York City Fire Department is mourning the loss of a 24-year veteran of the team who died last weekend after battling COVID-19.

FDNY says Emergency Medical Technician Gregory Hodge, 59, was a first responder to the rescue and recovery efforts at the World Trade Center during 9/11. He has been assigned to New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) since Oct. 2016.

“EMT Hodge was a skilled first responder who provided outstanding emergency medical care to thousands of New Yorkers throughout his long and distinguished career of service,” said Commissioner Daniel A. Nigro. “This pandemic has impacted our Department at every level, especially our EMS members who are responding to more medical calls than ever before. Now, they will continue to bravely answer those calls with even heavier hearts, having lost one of their fellow EMTs to COVID-19. Our entire Department mourns his loss.”⁣

Hodge, a Manhattan resident, began his career assigned to Station 16 in Harlem. He later worked at Station 55 in the Bronx before working for the NYCEM.