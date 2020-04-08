SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota Memorial Hospital has announced an eighth patient at the hospital has died from coronavirus.
To date, 72 patients have tested positive and 10 additional staff employees at the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.
Currently, the hospital is caring for 32 patients who have tested positive for the virus at this time. The hospital has tested more than 870 people since the outbreak began.
The hospital has safely discharged 44 positive patients.
LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:
- Police: St Pete man accused of threatening to spread coronavirus charged with terror crime
- Mnuchin says direct deposits out next week for virus aid
- 8th patient dies from COVID-19 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Coronavirus crisis: How to clean your home when you’re living with someone with COVID-19
- Children at higher risk of online exploitation with schools closed, feds say