8th patient dies from COVID-19 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota Memorial Hospital has announced an eighth patient at the hospital has died from coronavirus.

To date, 72 patients have tested positive and 10 additional staff employees at the hospital have tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, the hospital is caring for 32 patients who have tested positive for the virus at this time. The hospital has tested more than 870 people since the outbreak began.

The hospital has safely discharged 44 positive patients.

