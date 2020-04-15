Breaking News
Coronavirus in Tampa Bay: Which zip codes have most COVID-19 cases?

8’s Army teaming up to help feed Tampa Bay amid coronavirus crisis

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a challenging time in the Tampa Bay area and so many people are seeking help – including looking for food for their families.

If you’re at home looking for ways you can help – we have a great opportunity.

Earlier this week, we showed you the long lines of vehicles that showed up at Hillsborough Community College, full of families receiving food from Feeding Tampa Bay. The group expected 200 cars but 400 showed up.

This weekend, they expect hundreds more.

Before the pandemic, Feeding Tampa Bay would receive food from local grocery stores to help fill the need. Those resources are currently tapped.

The organization is now reaching into its own funds to pay for food for those in need – and this need is urgent.

This is where we need your help.

8’s Army is partnering with Feeding Tampa Bay to help fill its food bank at HCC the next few Saturdays from 9 a.m. through noon.

All you have to do is click here to make a monetary donation to help keep the food flowing to local families in desperate need.

The Tampa Bay area has always stepped up when the community needs it. We, and Feeding Tampa Bay, hope you can do it again.

LATEST ON THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Stimulus check FAQ: Better Call Behnken clears up confusion on coronavirus relief money

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stimulus check FAQ: Better Call Behnken clears up confusion on coronavirus relief money"

Small business loan struggle in Tampa Bay

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small business loan struggle in Tampa Bay"

TPA CEO trying to stay optimistic amid coronavirus pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "TPA CEO trying to stay optimistic amid coronavirus pandemic"

Polk County coronavirus: Nursing home COVID-19 cases grow, loved ones concerned

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polk County coronavirus: Nursing home COVID-19 cases grow, loved ones concerned"

3 Daughters Brewing giving 50 free cases of beer to local heroes

Thumbnail for the video titled "3 Daughters Brewing giving 50 free cases of beer to local heroes"

HOW COVID-19 HAS CHANGED 3 DAUGHTERS BREWING:

Thumbnail for the video titled "HOW COVID-19 HAS CHANGED 3 DAUGHTERS BREWING:"

Gov. DeSantis putting together task force on reopening Florida

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. DeSantis putting together task force on reopening Florida"

DeSantis on Governor and possible state reopening

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis on Governor and possible state reopening"

DeSantis on WWE and sports in Florida returning

Thumbnail for the video titled "DeSantis on WWE and sports in Florida returning"

Gov. Desantis: It's not all about government, it's about how people feel

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gov. Desantis: It's not all about government, it's about how people feel"

Millions of eligible Americans won't get coronavirus stimulus check

Thumbnail for the video titled "Millions of eligible Americans won't get coronavirus stimulus check"

CDC study says you can you carry coronavirus on your shoes

Thumbnail for the video titled "CDC study says you can you carry coronavirus on your shoes"
More Local News

Coronavirus Need-to-Know Info

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss