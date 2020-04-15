8’s Army teaming up to help feed Tampa Bay amid coronavirus crisis

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a challenging time in the Tampa Bay area and so many people are seeking help – including looking for food for their families.

If you’re at home looking for ways you can help – we have a great opportunity.

Earlier this week, we showed you the long lines of vehicles that showed up at Hillsborough Community College, full of families receiving food from Feeding Tampa Bay. The group expected 200 cars but 400 showed up.

This weekend, they expect hundreds more.

Before the pandemic, Feeding Tampa Bay would receive food from local grocery stores to help fill the need. Those resources are currently tapped.

The organization is now reaching into its own funds to pay for food for those in need – and this need is urgent.

This is where we need your help.

8’s Army is partnering with Feeding Tampa Bay to help fill its food bank at HCC the next few Saturdays from 9 a.m. through noon.

All you have to do is click here to make a monetary donation to help keep the food flowing to local families in desperate need.

The Tampa Bay area has always stepped up when the community needs it. We, and Feeding Tampa Bay, hope you can do it again.

