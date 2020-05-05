8OYS: Who’s hiring during the coronavirus pandemic?

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The daunting task of trying to find a job is consuming more than 1 million Floridian’s lives right now, so 8 On Your Side spoke to experts to see who’s hiring.

Jim Tagg, partner with Trademark Recruiting, has more than 30 years of experience in executive recruiting. He says right now several companies are either not looking to hire people or can’t afford it.

“We are a company that corporate America reaches out to and engages with to staff senior level management jobs,” Tagg said. ” Prior to the pandemic, say we had 20 assignments going on, that shrank down for a few weeks to zero because every company was like we don’t even know how to hire somebody.”

Tagg says with so many people unemployed, right now isn’t necessarily about getting the job one wants. It’s about getting a job that’s available. Tagg says right now those jobs may be in banking, IT, hospitality, food and beverage and manufacturing industries.

“If manufacturing can maintain itself and not wind up on the ropes, that could very well be the tipping point in this area because we have some good size corporate manufacturing,” Tagg said. “With that comes supply chain, distribution and industry support.”

He believes after the pandemic the real estate and construction industries may go into a recession.

“If it’s got a crane coming out the ground that will be finished, but I think the construction industry is going to go into a recession once all of this is done,” Tagg said.

He says while people are at home looking for jobs, staying aggressive is key.

“You need to be aggressive,” he said. “That means Liked In, that means networking, keeping your resume updated, that means your references are contacted.”

The same goes for college students. Right now college seniors are competing with hundreds of thousands of unemployed people who may have years of experience. The pandemic has definitely shaken up their job search.

“I was terrified to begin with,” said Tommy McTague, senior Broadcast News student at the University of South Florida. “It’s a very nerve-wrecking situation to be in because you just don’t know who will be willing to hire you.”

McTague has spent the last four years studying and working to become a News Reporter. He’s held several internships, media jobs on campus and challenged himself in rigorous journalism courses.

“I was hoping I could kind of snowball out of this semester into a full-time position and when this happened I was am I going to get stale now? Is my writing going to get stale? Is my shooting going to get stale?” McTague questioned.

McTague says within the past two months, he has applied to more than 30 jobs and he has only heard back from three. Even though experts say college seniors may have to get a job in a different field for the time being, McTague is determined and focused on obtaining his goals.

“It shook me,but you have to keep pursuing,” McTague said. “You have to keep pushing forward. There’s hope. It’s not like it’s a dark tunnel with no light at the end of the tunnel. You just have to keep pushing forward.”

