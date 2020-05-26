8OYS: How to lower your grocery bills during the pandemic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Trips to the grocery store are costing Americans more money as grocery prices skyrocket during the pandemic.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, grocery prices are the highest the country has seen them since 1974. Meat, poultry, fish and eggs have increased the most. Eggs are up 16%, pork roasts, steaks and ribs are up 10% and fresh whole chicken is up 7%.

The rise is due to consumers constantly shopping during the pandemic. In return, grocery bills are higher. 8 on Your Side spoke to savings expert, Jeanette Pavini about ways to cut your grocery bills in half. Here are some tips:

Join a grocery store’s loyalty/rewards clubs – They are free and give customers access to special promotions

Plan weekly menus by what’s on sale – Start with the most expensive items like meat and then add fillers (sides, fruit, etc.).

Like or follow favorite brands and stores online – There may be special offers and promotions

Go coupon crazy – Check online and in newspapers for coupons and ask stores their policy on coupons and have at it! Pavini recommends using www.coupons.com

Utilize rain checks – If something is out stock, go to customer service, ask for a rain check and when it’s back in stock it’ll be the same price.

Go to grocery stores with a list – this prohibits consumers from overbuying

See where one can cut on their spending – Look at the receipt and see what’s needed and what isn’t

Research – Study different stores and see which ones have the best sales, accept the most coupons and go from there

Join Facebook groups that post coupons and sales

Pavini says doing these things above can save consumers thousands in one year.

“Your grocery bill is one of the areas you have control over,” Pavini said. “You can actually save money. We have a little more time right now in our lives, so why not take this time to build up your arsenal of grocery savings.”

Pavini says saving money on groceries will lead to more financial freedom.

“Saving money is so empowering,” she said. “If you take what you save on your groceries bill and put part of that in your savings account, how empowering is that?”

Pavini has been a savings expert for decades. For additional information on how to save money, click here.

